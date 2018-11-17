Maintain neutrality at all times – President tells Police Service

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Friday called on personnel of the Ghana Police Service to strive to maintain, at all times, the neutrality and professionalism of the service, and not tie its well-being to the fortunes of political parties or ruling governments.

This, he pointed out, would not only guarantee a professional Police service capable of discharging its duty without fear or favour, but guarantee peace, security and the safety of Ghanaians.

“It is in everybody’s interest that the Police Service maintains its neutrality and professionalism guaranteed under the Constitution,” the President said, when he conferred presidential appointments on 135 graduating cadets of the Ghana Police Academy at Tesano, near Accra.

The cadets, including 27 females and 108 males, were commissioned with the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

The President reminded the personnel of the Service that governments had term limits and that it was necessary for the good health of the nation that “the police service should not tie its well-being or otherwise to the fortunes of the ruling party of the day.”

“As president, together with you, the men and women of the police service, we must ensure that the Police Service is left to focus on its core mandate…I envision a Police Service that goes about its duty of protecting ordinary citizens, confident that there would be no interference from the powers that be,” he said.

The President further urged the police to work to redeem its sunken public image, and to give up all corrupt personnel in their ranks.

He indicated that the citizenry would only have confidence in the ability of the police when they are seen as honest and prepared to enforce the law without fear or favour, and expressed the confidence that the current leadership of the service were determined to buck the trend.

President Akufo-Addo assured the Service that his administration was committed to resourcing the service to make it efficient and effective and boost the morale of personnel to give Ghanaians the deserved service.

He stated further that Government was developing a comprehensive policy to enhance the professional capacity of the police to assist them in dealing with cybercrimes and its associated issues.

Additionally, the marine unit of the Service is being resourced in tandem with the Ghana Navy to deal effectively to threats in maritime boundary and resources.

The President further called for increased engagement between the police and communities to sustain the war on crime.

“Men and women of the service must maintain healthy relations with the civilian population in line with the tenets of national integration and cohesion…citizens must also cooperate with police and give them maximum support in the discharge of their duties,” he noted.

Cadet officer Michael Adjei was adjudged the overall best in the 48th Cadet Officers’ Course.

Source: GNA