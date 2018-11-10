Student jailed seven years for defilement

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced David Mensah a 20-year-old student to seven years imprisonment in hard labour for defiling an eight year-old girl.

Mensah denied the offence but was found guilty after trial by the Court presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye.

During trial, it came out that Mensah frequently showers on the victim biscuits and money.

The Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said Mensah lured the victim to the back of their house where he first inserted his fingers in her private part and then had sex with her.

He said Mensah confessed inserting his fingers into the victim’s vagina but denied having carnal knowledge of her.

The medical officer’s report indicated that the girl’s hymen was broken.

The Court found him guilty as charged and considered the fact that the convict was young as well as a student, hence the minimal sentence.

Chief Inspector Atimbire told the Court that both victim and convict lived at Nungua-Buade in Accra.

On February 27, this year, the victim’s mother detected a change in the way the victim walks and questioned her.

The girl told the mother that Mensah had had sex with her.

The Prosecution said the girl’s mother then sent the girl to the hospital for examination and treatment.

He said based on the medical officer’s advice a report was made to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit at the Nungua Police Station and Mensah was arrested.

Source: GNA