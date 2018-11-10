Banker, mobile money agent charged with stealing

An Accra Circuit Court on Friday granted two persons a bail in the sum of GH¢80,000.00 with three sureties each for allegedly stealing GH¢80,766.00 which was supposed to have been deposited with the Fidelity Bank.

John Kofi Eshun, 33 year-old banker and Mohammed Yussif, 37 year-old, mobile money agent denied conspiring to steal the money. They would make their next appearance on November 26.

Police Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ohene Agyei told the Court presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye that Mr Emmanuel Gyamfi, the Prosecution witness is a financial crime investigator of Fidelity Bank Limited whilst Eshun was a Customer Service Officer at its Kokomlemle Branch in Accra.

Yussif also lived at Accra New Town, a suburb of Accra.

He said on May 16, this year, the bank received a report from Afan Lai, a Chinese customer of the bank that Eshun has been collecting monies from him to be deposited into his account but these monies has not reflected in his account.

The prosecution said Eshun had collected monies on April 14, 15 and 17 2018 in the orders of GH¢30,744.00, GH¢10,625.00 and GH¢39,397.00, to the tune of GH¢80,766.00.

Chief Inspector Agyei said when Eshun was confronted he admitted to diverting the monies leading to his arrest.

Police investigations later revealed that anytime Eshun collected the money, he gives it to Yussif to do business with so that they could share the profits.

The Prosecution said Yussif was also apprehended where both suspects had together refunded GH¢39,500.00 to the Police.

Source: GNA