TUC calls for LI to guide appointment of ministers of state  

The Trade Union Congress (TUC), has called for a legislative Instrument (LI) that would guide and provide a quota for ministerial appointments for successive governments.

According to the labour union, ministerial appointments and portfolios under the current government was too much, and called for the need to down-size them to save the national purse.

Mr Alfred Tetteh, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Chairman of the TUC, made the call at a sensitization meeting on the Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) and the Tier three individual pension plans in Sunyani, organized by the TUC for members of the Sunyani Municipal Council of Labour.

He explained that the LI would also direct and guide successive governments from appointing ministers beyond a particular number, which he recommended should fall at least between 70 and 80 appointments.

Mr Tetteh said some of the Ministries and Departments ought to be merged so that there would be a composite budget for them to work with.

He said though government had assured the TUC it would increase workers salary by 10 percent next year, the increment was insignificant and rather advocated 15 percent increase.

Source: GNA