Transport owners complain about high cost of road worthy certificates

Public transport owners in the Nkoranza Municipality of the Brong Ahafo Region at the weekend appealed for downward adjustment in the cost of issuance and renewal of road worthy certificates and vehicle insurance.

According to Mr Stephen Tweneboah-Kodua, spokesman, high prices of fuel and vehicle lubricants as well as cost of road worthy certificates and insurance were affecting their economic activities.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Nkoranza, he described the increment as sharply-unexpected, which was making it difficult for public transport owners to cope with.

Mr Tweneboah-Kdoua expressed regret that transport fares remained stable despite the uncontrolled increment in fuel and lubricants.

According to him many of the transport owners were unhappy about the cost of renewal of road worthy certificates saying it had jumped from GH¢20.00 in 2013 to GH¢60.00 in 2016 and GH¢200.00 in 2018.

Mr Tweneboah – Kodua appealed to transport unions to quickly intervene and negotiate with the government to save their business from collapse.

Source: GNA