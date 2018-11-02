Nyantakyi to appeal FIFA life ban

Kwesi Nyantakyi, former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), is heading to the Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS) to appeal a life ban imposed on him, by the Ethics Adjudicatory Committee Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

In a statement signed by Mr. Nyantakyi said, “i wish to express my shock and deep sadness after receiving the decision from the committee and my legal advisors are under my instructions to urgently appeal the decision, as I think it was unfair, harsh and unwarranted.

“I would use all the legal channels available to seek redress and establish the facts I presented to the committee.

“Even though I have already resigned from all my football positions, it is important I establish the facts with the sole aim of clearing my name,” the statement added.

It said “i wish to express my sincere gratitude to the people of Ghana, Africa and indeed across the globe for the overwhelming support and outpouring of sympathy”.

Source: GNA