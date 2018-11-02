Kpone-Katamanso NDC executives endorse Mahama

Over 1,000 party executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency have endorsed former President John Mahama’s bid to lead the party in the 2020 general elections.

They included the constituency executives and nine executives each from all the 120 branches of the NDC in the Kpone –Katamanso Constituency.

They declared their support for him when he visited the constituency on Tuesday as part of his Greater Accra tour to convince delegates to vote for him to lead the party once again in the presidential elections.

Addressing the executives, Mr. Oko Offei, the constituency chairman, expressed gratitude to the former president for visiting the constituency.

Mr Offei further appealed to the former president to remember the branches and help the teeming youth to secure decent jobs when he recaptures power come 2020.

Former President John Dramani Mahama told the party executives to put the past behind them and rather look into the future saying, ‘Man must fall and should be able to rise again ‘.

Mr Mahama further noted that he was ready to engage the various branches to embark on door to door campaign should he be called upon.

He cautioned the executives to disband any volunteering groups and assured them of providing the adequate logistics to campaign at the grass root level.

He urged them to do their best to ensure victory for the party in the constituency and beyond, noting “the power have been reverted to you and you must ensure our victory come 2020”.

He was accompanied by the Former Chief of Staff, Mr Julius Debrah , NDC Greater Accra Chairman Mr.Joseph Ade-Coker, Member of Parliament for Kpone-Katamanso Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, among some Regional and Constituency party executives.

Source: GNA