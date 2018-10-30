Tema suffers weekend robbery attacks

Residents of the Tema metropolis are living in fear following series of armed robbery attacks in the area over the weekend.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Joseph Benefo Darkwah, Public Relations Officer for the Tema Regional Police Command, confirmed the incidents saying three robberies had been recorded by the command over the weekend.

DSP Darkwah indicated that on October 28, two armed men on an unregistered motorbike attacked the Top Up pharmacy at Tema Community Four.

The robbers took away some unspecified amount of money, three mobile phones and two ladies bags.

He said on October 29, four young men on board a Pontiac Vibe attacked the Keysens gas filling station at Community Two and made away with GH¢126,755.

He noted that the Police were currently tracking the vehicle and the perpetrators to be apprehended.

The PRO gave the assurance that the Command had a lot of information on the syndicate and would surely bring them to book saying his outfit was collaborating with other security agencies to rid the region of such miscreants.

DSP Darkwah asked residents not to panic as the Command had intensified its vehicular, foot and motor patrols in the region to curtail such happenings.

He asked the public reach the police on 191, 18555, and Police information room number 0542719093, when in need.

Source: GNA