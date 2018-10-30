FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi for life

The world football governing body, FIFA has banned Kwesi Nyantakyi for life. FIFA announced the ban today October 30, 2018 in media release copied to ghanabusinessnews.com.

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee of FIFA banned Mr Nyantakyi, former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.

According to the release the chamber found Mr Nyantakyi guilty of having violated Arrticle 19 (Conflicts of interest), Article 21 (Bribery and corruption) and Article 22 (Commission) of the FIFA Code of Ethics, 2012 edition.

“As a consequence, Mr Nyantakyi is banned for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. Additionally, a fine in the amount of CHF 500,000 (approximately $500,000) has been imposed on Mr Nyantakyi,” it said.

Mr. Nyantakyi was caught on camera by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas taking several thousand US dollars from men posing as Arab investors interested in sponsoring the league in Ghana in a sting operation.

Mr. Nyantakyi subsequently resigned as GFA Chairman and has filed a suit against Anas.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi