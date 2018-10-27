Ghana to host Duke of Edinburgh’s International Forum

Ghana will host the 13th Forum of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation from October 31 to November 3, a statement issued by the British High Commission and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said.

According to the statement, the triennial Forum would bring together international leaders to plan the future growth of the Award worldwide.

It said the Forum is on the theme; “Shaping the future; shaping our world,” would be used to discuss some of the challenges affecting young people today and how the development of “universal skills” (or soft skills, as they are often referred to), such as resilience, confidence and communication could help young people to be ready for the world.

It said the Award’s global ambition was that every 14 to 24 year old had the opportunity to participate in the Award and to challenge themselves and build on universal skills that would serve them and their communities for years to come.

The statement said the Forum 2018 officially begun with an Opening Plenary on November 1, where delegates would be addressed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, who is also Chairman of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation; and Mr Paul Yaw Boateng, International Trustee and Chair of the Award’s International Council.

It said throughout this four-day event, delegates would visits Award units across Accra, where they would speak to participants about their Award experiences.

It said in addition, the Forum event would run multiple workshops covering topics such as Safeguarding and Employability as well as the Award’s latest research.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award is a global non-formal education framework which challenges young people to discover their potential and find their purpose, passion and place in the world.

The Duke of Edinburgh`s International Award Foundation is a registered charity in England and Wales.

The Foundation’s headquarters is in London and it has regional offices in the Americas, Africa, Asia Pacific and EMAS (Europe, Mediterranean and Arab States).

Source: GNA