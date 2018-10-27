Ghana court jails Nigerian five years for human trafficking, another’s deferred

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a Nigerian businesswoman to five years imprisonment in hard labour for human trafficking.

Her accomplice, a student, was also convicted for abetment of crime but sentence was deferred to enable the Social Welfare to furnish the Court with her correct age.

It was adjourned to October 19, this year for sentence.

Jennifer Chizoba Jeremiah, 22 , and Angel Chioma Jeremiah, 18 had admitted the charges and were convicted on their own plea.

Police Chief Inspector Isaac Agbemehia told the Court presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Naa Akweley Quaye that Amadi Glory Chinagorom, the victim is a student.

She and the convicts are all Nigerians and residents of Roman, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region.

On March 20, this year, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Ghana Police Service, CID Headquarters received a complaint that on March 9, same year, Jennifer with the assistance of one Kulest in Nigeria recruited and transported Amadi to Ghana and forced her into prostitution.

Following the complaint, a team of personnel from the Unit arrested the convicts to assist in investigations.

When the room of the convicts were searched, items such as a Nigerian passport, with the name of Joy Edikan Gabriel, with the picture of Jennifer, UBA ATM Master card; bearing the name of Frankson of Abia State, student ID card of Esther Chizoba Jeremiah and one Auch Polytechnic student ID card bearing the name Angel Chioma Akbueze, condoms and a cash of GH¢2,400.00 were retrieved.

The Prosecution said investigation revealed that Jennifer recruited and transported the victim and other Nigerians to Ghana on March 9, this year, under the pretext of engaging them as sales girls, but forced them into prostitution.

He said Jennifer rented an apartment at Roman for the victim, where it was used as a brothel.

Chief Inspector Agbemehia disclosed that Jennifer filmed the nakedness of her victim and threatened to publish the video on social media if she failed to work as a sex worker to pay back the money used in bringing her.

This forced her to have sex with clients and GH¢150.00 realized was paid to Jennifer.

He said Angel solicited for clients from the social media for the victim as well as the others and the proceeds were paid to the convicts.

Source: GNA