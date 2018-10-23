Pawpaw and tiles factories under 1D1F

A pawpaw processing factory and a tiles factory are to be established in the Ayensuoanu District under the One District One Factory policy.

Pawpaw farmers in the District are to be supported to expand their farms to produce enough to feed the factory, while the tile factory would use granite rocks available in the District to produce tiles for the local market and for export.

This was disclosed by Ms Florence Govina, Ayensuanu District Chief Executive in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Coaltar after an Assembly meeting.

She said a total of 422 farmers made up of 389 males and 33 females were supplied with 168 bags of seed maize and about 2,513 bags of festilizers under the planting for food and jobs programme initiated by the government.

Ms Govina said in addition, government was to recruit 5,000 graduates as extension officers to help provide technical services to farmers in the District.

She appealed to the farmers to take advantage of the government initiatives to improve their production.

She said the Ministry of Food and Agriculture would establish a district centre for agriculture, commerce and technology to support the One District, One Factory Programme.

Source: GNA