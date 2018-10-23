I’m hale and hearty – President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Monday denied social media rumours that he had been rushed over the weekend to the 37th Military Hospital for emergency treatment after a critical ailment.

He said his presence at the health facility had nothing to do with those speculations, but that he had gone there to visit his brother-in-law who had been hospitalized pending a hip surgery.

Speaking at the launch of the Cyber Security Awareness Month at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping and Training Centre at Teshie near Accra, the President said, “Many of you would be surprised to see me here.”

“As you see me here standing hale and hearty, it appears the hospitals, even the military hospitals are a toxic areas for the Commander-in-Chief.

“My brief visit to the 37th Military Hospital yesterday to visit my brother-in-law Captain Powis Spencer, who was there for a hip operation, is being translated into my collapse on the social media in preparation for my evacuation abroad,” the President said.

Those speculations about the President ill-health and his subsequent admission at the Military Hospital took centre-stage on the social media space at the weekend, sparking unease among citizens, many of whom, have been seeking clarification on the matter.

President Akufo-Addo said thus: “All I can say is that… those whose political fortunes depend on my ill health and degeneration, all I can say is that we are all in the hands of the Almighty…Amen,” receiving a thunderous applauds from the gathering.

Source: GNA