UHAS starts diagnostic radiography programme

The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) has started a new programme in diagnostic radiography.

The programme is aimed at training a new crop of scientists to use sophisticated equipment and techniques to produce medical images.

Professor John Owusu Gyapong, Vice Chancellor, UHAS, who was speaking at a matriculation ceremony to formally welcome the students, said 23 students were admitted to begin the programme.

He said it was a great opportunity for the University to train the scientists to be at the forefront of diagnostic radiology in Ghana.

Professor Gyapong assured the students of faculty’s commitment and readiness to equip them for the job market.

He acknowledged some challenges the students might face in the young and multi-campus University and assured them of plans to resolve the challenges.

Professor Gyapong advised the freshmen and women to abide by the School’s rules and regulations and make the best out of opportunities presented to them.

Ms Helena Yaa Darkoa Pabby, a Matriculant, who addressed the gathering on behalf of her colleagues, called on the authorities to provide adequate transportation to their hard-to-reach campus.

She also advised her colleagues to go by rules of the University to make the best of the opportunity.

Source: GNA