Tobacco products in Ghana to bear pictorial health warnings from November 1

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has announced that effective November 1 2018, all tobacco and tobacco products in Ghana will bear Pictorial Health Warnings (PHW) with emissions and constituents on their packages.

A statement signed by Mrs Delese A. A Darko, the Chief Executive Officer of FDA and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the public, especially manufacturers, Importers, wholesalers and retailers of all tobacco and tobacco products are to take note of the announcement.

The statement said the enforcement of PHW on tobacco packages is in line with the fulfillment of the section 10 of the Tobacco Control Regulations, 2016 (L. I. 2247) and also to fulfill Ghana’s obligation as a party to the World Health Organization – Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO-FCTC).

It said the FDA approved PHW would be boldly displayed on the front and back of all tobacco and tobacco products packages and would replace the usual textual health warnings on Tobacco products package on the Ghanaian market.

“The Pictorial Health Warnings on tobacco packages are expected to increase public awareness about the dangers associated with the use of tobacco and tobacco products.

“Importers and persons dealing in tobacco and tobacco related trade are also reminded that it is an offence to smoke shisha or any other tobacco product in a public place except in a designated smoking area, directly or indirectly advertise, sponsor and promote tobacco products, sell or offer for sale tobacco or tobacco product(s) to a child or expose a child to tobacco or tobacco product(s).

“The general public is therefore advised to take note and comply accordingly.

“Violating the provisions of the law shall occasion strict sanctions, including prosecution”, the statement said.

Furthermore, the statement encouraged the public to provide information on any activities that are likely to endanger public health and safety to the FDA.

Source: GNA