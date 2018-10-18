We did not do any independent investigation – Investigator

Detective Chief Inspector Augustine Nkrumah from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) said apart from the investigations done by the Bolgatanga Police in the murder of Mr Adams Mahama, the CID did not conduct any independent investigations.

The late Adams Mahama was the former Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Detective Chief Inspector Nkrumah, from the Homicide Unit of the CID, Ghana Police Service, who is the 14th prosecution witness, said the CID Team from Accra depended on the Regional Team’s report.

He was answering questions from Mr Osafo Buabeng, the Defence Counsel for Gregory Afoko, who is accused of murdering Mr Mahama, before the High Court, presided over by Justice Lawrence L. Mensah, on Wednesday.

Chief Inspector Nkrumah explained that the CID Team from Accra focused on what the Bolgatanga Police reported in relation to the allegation that Mr Mahama mentioned Gregory and Alandgi Asabke, who is on the run, as those who poured the acid on him.

Narrating the investigation report, he said the Headquarters Team received the information from the Bolgatanga Police, who also assisted them in contacting some of the witnesses.

According to him, the witnesses confirmed that Mr Mahama actually mentioned the two as those who poured the acid on him.

“To be sure that the alleged substance poured on him was acid, the exhibits were sent for forensic analysis and it was proved to be acid,” he said.

Questioned whether when he got to the mortuary he had the opportunity to examine the whole body of Mr Mahama, he answered in the affirmative saying per his observations, he saw some burns on the face and upper part of the body, but did not observe his feet.

He said the shoes of the deceased were soaked with acid, which he tendered in his evidence in chief.

He told the court that the said shoes he was told was handed over to the police by the wife of Mr Mahama, Hajia Zuweira Adams, and it was not possible to conduct a test to ascertain whether they were his shoes or not.

The defence counsel asked whether the witness knew one Musah, who was initially charged with the accused person, Gregory, at the Lower Court for the same offence, but he said he only got to know him when the case was referred to him.

He said when the case was referred to him, the Police told him that there was information that on May 19, 2015, the said Musah had gone round the Bolgatanga Township to buy acid, but that information turned out to be false after his investigations.

Earlier, the defence counsel sort to tender the medical report on the accused person through the witness, but it was objected by prosecution on the basis that the medical report was issued and signed by a medical officer, Dr Albert Painstil, and should be the only one to tender same and answer questions thereon.

“The witness is an ordinary person who has no knowledge in medicine and more so is not the author of the report for which reason he would not be the appropriate person to tender and later answer questions on it,” the prosecution said.

The court later ruled that the medical report required a medical expert to answer question in that respect.

The case was then adjourned to October 22 and 23, for continuation of cross examination by the defence counsel.

The prosecution has so far called 14 witnesses to make their case.

Afoko, a farmer, is alleged to have killed Mr Mahama on May 20, 2015, and is being held on the charges of conspiracy to commit crime to wit murder and murder.

He has pleaded not guilty before a seven-member jury.

Source: GNA