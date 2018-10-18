Double Track will overcome its teething challenges soon – Anyagre

The Executive Director of the Kwame Nkrumah Ideological Institute, Mr Benjamin Anyagre, has endorsed the “Double Track” educational system currently being implemented, saying it will enlighten a critical mass of the people towards national development.

He said the Double Track was a better way to educating and enlightening citizens who would, in turn, help with the growth of the country.

“The more you have more people going to school the better for the country. An enlightened community is a productive community,” Mr Anyagre said in an interview with the GNA on Wednesday.

“I wish we could do Double Track for the universities for students who qualify to read medicine. You would have seen that within the next two years, we will have so many doctors in the country.’’

“Let’s see the Double Track as a national policy, let’s delink politics from it, let’s learn the best practices from other countries and improve upon it and look at it as a national project,’’ he said.

He expressed the hope that the programme would take a better shape within the next five years as government was working to overcome the teething challenges.

He said the Government needed to learn from better examples in countries like Cuba that had an excellent education and health sectors.

Speaking on the side-lines of a news conference organised by the Embassy of Cuba in Accra, Mr Anyagre advised the Government to send officials to Cuba to understudy its educational system and use that knowledge to improve on Ghana’s.

The news conference was held by the Embassy to reiterate Cuba’s call on the United States of America to cease the economic, commercial and financial blockade it imposed on Cuba in 1962.

Mr Anyagre, who is a Cuban trained Ghanaian, was full of praise for the country and the role it had played in helping to train many African citizens in various disciplines.

He said the world needed to intensify its support for Cuba and against the 56-year-old blockade by the United States of America (USA).

Cuba’s Ambassador, Pedro Luis Despaigne Gonzalez, asked the African Union, the United Nations and the world in general to impress on the USA to lift the blockade, saying it was causing a lot of financial and economic impact on its citizenry, describing the blockade as a violation of International law.

Source: GNA