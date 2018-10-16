Fritz Baffour joins Bagbin’s campaign team

Mr Fritz Baffour, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma South, has endorsed the candidature of Mr Alban Bagbin for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate position, describing him as the best.

He said his choice of Mr Bagbin was not based on any malice towards anyone but that he was a good man who deeply cared about the development of the country.

“All the contestants for the NDC flagbearer position are people I know and have respect for. But this is a democratic dispensation and a process, so I have come out to support Alban Bagbin,” he said.

Mr Baffour made the comment when he was introduced at a press conference in Accra as the new Director of Campaign and Communication for the ASK Bagbin Campaign team.

Mr Fritz Baffour, a journalist and communications consultant, brings on board his vast experience as a media expert and communication specialist.

He called for clean political campaign among the various NDC flagbearer aspirants devoid of insults.

He said as a committed member of the Party, who believed in the ideals of the Party, likewise Mr Bagbin also upheld its values.

Mr Baffour, also a former Minister for Information, urged the flagbearer aspirants to avoid adversarial politics and rather focus on messages that would bring hope to the rank and file of the Party.

“The NDC is a Party that stands for probity, accountability, integrity and justice for all and the person to lead that Party is Alban Bagbin,” he said.

Mr Bagbin, on his part, expressed delight that Mr Baffour was joining their campaign team.

He said the Team Bagbin Campaign was trying to change the NDC to focus on its principles and values, describing Mr Baffour as a wise counsellor, matured, disciplined and focus.

He debunked claims by a section of the media that members of his campaign team were defecting to the camp of former President John Mahama.

He said his team had made it clear that it would not engage in any politics of insults but would be decent and focus on the core values and principles of the NDC.

Source: GNA