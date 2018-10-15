Shatta Wale launches Reign album

It was indeed a scintillating atmosphere at a fully packed Fantasy Dome, Accra International Trade Fair Center, when the undisputed Ghanaian dancehall act, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known in showbiz as ”Shatta Wale” stepped up the stage to deliver a rendition of his third studio album.

It was a night full of surprises and never a dull moment, as ”Shatta Wale” dazzled his fans with the finest of stage master craft in climaxing his ”Reign Album” which contains 17 tracks.

The most significant moment of the night was when ”Shatta Wale” proposed to his long-time girlfriend, ”Shatta Michy”, as emotions run high on stage and the fans were left mesmerized with the turn of events.

“Shatta Wale” also took time on stage, to throw ferocious swipe at his critics and also inspired the youth to be hardworking in their respective endeavors.

Songs on the ”Reign Album” includes Bend Over, Squeeze, Amount, Crazy, Give Dem Something among many others and is expected to gain massive airplay.

Source: GNA