Britain, France, Germany call for probe into missing Saudi journalist Khashoggi

The foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany on Sunday called for a “credible investigation” into the disappearance of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The joint statement issued by Jeremy Hunt, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas said “light must be shed” on the case.

“There needs to be a credible investigation to establish the truth about what happened, and – if relevant – to identify those bearing responsibility for the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, and ensure that they are held to account,” the statement said.

It added that the countries were treating the incident “with the utmost seriousness.”

Source: dpa