90% national target of Insecticide Treated Nets distribution achieved

Dr. Keziah Malm, the National Programme Manager of the National Malaria Control Programme (NMCP), has indicated that it has achieved the 90 per cent target set for the registration of households in Insecticide Treated Nets Distribution Exercise.

He said nine out of the 10 regions in the country had successfully achieved the target, except the Upper West Region which had a different intervention to fighting the Malaria-transmitting vector.

Speaking to journalists on Monday in Kumasi, after a monitoring exercise in the Ashanti Region, for the households registration exercise, she expressed satisfaction about the progress of work, as the six-day exercise entered its final lap.

Dr. Malm said one of the nationwide strategies they were using to fight Malaria was distribution, promotion and the use of Insecticide Treated Nets, and urged all households to make use of their nets to prevent the fatal disease.

The campaign for registration and distribution has been completed in seven regions, including Volta, Eastern, Central, Western, Brong-Ahafo, Northern, and Upper East.

An estimated 3,276,000 people are expected to benefit from the programme in the Ashanti Region, she disclosed.

The same event in the Greater Accra Region has been scheduled to start from November 6-12.

Volunteers would go round to register and issue households with coded cards for the collection of their nets.

Dr. Malm said they have had challenges in the urban areas where people were not interested in the nets due to a large dependence on some other interventions of fighting Malaria.

