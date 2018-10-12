MTN says it invested GH¢37m in 142 projects nationwide

Telecom giants, MTN, as part of its brightening lives agenda in Ghana, has invested GH¢37 million in 142 major projects nationwide in the areas of health, education and economic empowerment.

The investment is estimated to have benefitted about four million people directly and indirectly.

Mr Nii Adotey Mingle, the Northern Sector General Manager of MTN Ghana, disclosed this on Wednesday during the Kobine Festival celebration, which was on the theme: “Uniting for the Development of our Municipality through Culture and Quality Education”.

“Just recently MTN Ghana Foundation provided scholarships to 100 students nationwide to pursue their first degree,” he said: “I am glad to mention that eight of them are in the Upper West region”.

He also said two teachers from the Region are enjoying a similar scholarship package while thousands of people have benefitted from the package in the past.

“Next year we will give another set of 100 people an opportunity” Mr Mingle added.

He expressed thanks to the people of Upper West for the support given to MTN when the company launched its IPO early this year, which ended successfully and now listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange.

Naa Puowele Karbo III, the Paramount Chief of Lawra Traditional Area described quality education as the hallmark for human resource development in every community and a vehicle for achieving skills, knowledge and entrepreneurial capacity building for the youth.

He was however unhappy the standards of education had fallen in the Lawra municipality over the years.

“The declining standard of education in our municipality over the years had been a major challenge to our development which needs to be tackled hands on,” he said.

He said the apparent abdication by most parents of their responsibilities toward the education of their children as well as the lukewarm attitudes of some chiefs and community leaders towards school management under their jurisdictions, was not the best.

He called on education stakeholders to play their pivotal roles more forcefully to help government pursue its pro-poor educational and social policies so that no child is denied the benefit of education.

“Let me state without any hesitation that we the Chiefs and people of the Lawra Traditional Area are encouraged and impressed by the bold and visionary policies and initiatives government has taken so far towards the development of the country,” he said.

Source: GNA