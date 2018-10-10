Trade Minister strikes deal with Turkish company for project in Ghana

Mr Alan Kyerematen, the Minister of Trade and Industry, has struck a deal with a Turkish company to establish a One District One Factory project in the Shai Hills area.

A statement from the Ghana Embassy in Turkey said Mr Kyeremanten, who led Ghana’s delegation to the Turkey-Africa Economic and Business Forum, also used the opportunity to have series of meetings with investors from Turkey, including the Executives of Turkish Garment and Textiles Chamber.

Under the Industrial Transformation Plan being implemented by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, garment and textiles are strategic sectors selected with special focus to create massive jobs for Ghanaians and to generate foreign exchange through export.

In this regard, a delegation from the Chamber will be visiting Ghana to prospect for partnerships in the sector.

Mr Kyerematen was accompanied by Ambassador Salma Frances Mancell Egala and Dr John Asiedu, an official of Ghana’s Embassy in Turkey.

Source: GNA