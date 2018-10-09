Spio-Gabrah to launch campaign on October 16

Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, a Presidential Aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), will officially outdoor his campaign as a flagbearer on Tuesday, October 16.

Dr Spio-Garbrah, who is one of the front-runners for the flagbearer slot of the NDC, has formally submitted his letter of intent to contest the position to the Party Executive at its National Headquarters.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, the Former Trade Minister explained that the occasion would be used to discuss his seven-point agenda aimed at strengthening the Party from the grassroots to the highest hierarchy.

The agenda, he noted, would transform the NDC to recapture power from the governing New Patriotic Party in the 2020 election.

Dr Spio-Garbrah proposed to establish an NDC Welfare Fund and NDC Welfare Officers at the national, regional and constituency levels.

The seven-point agenda include his commitment to making himself accessible at the NDC Headquarters once a week, create welfare committees at national, regional and constituency levels, and strengthen the women’s wing of the Party.

The rest are assisting youth with education and skills training, helping to build offices for all constituencies, create national and regional business development committees as well as institute an NDC credit union.

Throwing more light on the agenda, he said a welfare scheme would be created to ensure that those who toiled for the Party would be supported in times of need.

Dr Spio-Gabrah said: “Throughout my 25 years of membership of the NDC, I have been underscoring the need for Party members to care for each other and be each other’s keeper, in good times and in bad.”

“While in office as a Minister, I received and assisted thousands of NDC Party members who often thronged to my office for one form of assistance or another.”

Dr Spio-Gabrah noted that the campaign launch would explain how he would provide educational opportunities, skills training and jobs for the youth.

He observed that there was a strong wind of change blowing through the Party as part of its renewed agenda and that the paradigm shift started from the bottom and would continue through the rank and file.

“At some constituencies, the executives were 100 per cent new while at other constituencies have between 80 to 90 per cent. I am confident my ideas will win more votes at the upcoming congress,” he said.

