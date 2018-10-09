GJA to insure its members

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) will, from October 15 to 18, register its members under the SAHAM Life Insurance Ghana Limited (SLIG).

The Insurance Policy, which is dubbed: “Assured Group Welfare Policy,” would be enjoyed by members in good standing.

This was in a release signed by Mrs Linda Asante-Adjei, the Vice-President of the GJA, and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

It said the Policy would cover hospitalisation, new marriage, funeral and child birth.

Members would be registered between 1000 hours to 1700 hours starting with the Ghana News Agency, Graphic Communications Group, The Ghanaian Times and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation in that order.

Dates for the private media houses and freelancers would be announced later, the release said.

Source: GNA