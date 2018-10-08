President welcomes prepared investors to Ghana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Monday welcomed foreign investments into government’s priority areas, promising a non-discriminatory policy to investors across the globe.

“We will look east, west, north and south without prejudice, but there should be no surprise if we are more welcoming to those who are prepared to invest in our priority areas,” he said in an address at the three-day 5th edition of the Financial Times Africa Summit being held in London, United Kingdom.

Speaking on the theme “Ghana, Africa mean business,” President Akufo-Addo downplayed the increasing anxiety over China’s growing ties with Africa, including Ghana, saying suspicions that China was colonizing the Continent was unfounded.

“We are all much wiser about these things, and we are going into these new relationships with our eyes wide open. Nobody is coming, pretending to be bringing God’s Word in one hand, and taking our lands with the other.”

This time round, the President assured, “we will look after our interests, in much the same way as we know all other nations that we deal with, look after their own interests. We are not the only ones dealing with China. Everyone is dealing with China, and we are doing so with our eyes wide open.”

With a key challenge of the Ghanaian economy being its infrastructural deficit, the President indicated that, his government was embarking on an aggressive public private partnership programme to attract investment in the development of both road and railway infrastructure.

“We are hopeful that, with solid private sector participation, we can develop a modern railway network with strong production centre linkages and with the potential to connect us to our neighbours to the north, i.e. Burkina Faso, to the west, i.e. Cote d’Ivoire, and to the east, i.e. Togo,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo told the gathering that Ghana welcomed appropriate foreign technology, expertise and investment in its railway sector.

He said his government was committed to creating the conducive climate for the private sector to grow the jobs that Ghanaian youth need, and to position Ghana to take full advantage of the immense opportunities of the projected African Continental Free Trade Area.

“I am working towards building a Ghana where her people have jobs and decent livelihoods. Ghana is endowed with great potential, where security and the rule of law are upheld, and where investments are secure. We want to contribute to the global market place at the higher level of the value chain for Ghanaian products.

“We want to bring greater dignity to the lives of millions of people in Ghana. We want to build a Ghana Beyond Aid, which has discarded a mindset of dependence, aid, charity and handouts, and we mean business,” he added.

Source: GNA