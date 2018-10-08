Domestic flights to operate from Terminal 2 of Kotoka International Airport

Domestic airline operations at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) will be handled from Terminal 2, effective today, October 8, 2018.

Domestic operations has been moved from Terminal 1 of the KIA, where it was previously handled to Terminal 2, which was previously used for international operations.

This follows the successful migration of all international operations from Terminal 2 to the newly- constructed Terminal 3 of the KIA.

A statement issued by the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) said passengers traveling between Accra and regional capitals with functioning airports- Takoradi, Kumasi and Tamale, would now have to go through departure formalities and board their flights at Terminal 2.

Mr John Dekyem Attafuah, Managing Director of the GACL, noted the changes, would enhance the travelling experience of passengers on flights between Accra and the various domestic destinations, given the recent upgrade of Terminal 2 into a world class terminal.

The Terminal 2 of the Kotoka International Airport was recently expanded to cater for the growing traffic. The arrival hall of the facility was expanded, lifts deployed, additional baggage carousels installed and check-in counters of airlines increased.

The use of the Terminal 2 will serve to enhance the offering of the two main domestic air service providers–Africa World Airlines (AWA) and PassionAir.

AWA operates daily flights between Accra and Kumasi, Tamale as well as the Takoradi route.

PassionAir also operates daily flights between Accra and Kumasi, as well as Tamale.

Use of Terminal 2 for domestic operations is expected to stimulate demand for air travel among the growing middle class, who treasure time and convenience.

“As Moody’s noted in its October 1, 2018 investor report on Ghana, the country has a large middle class that is growing,” the statement said.

Again, the competitive pricing of various domestic routes, is expected to lead to a further drop in airfares in the long-term.

