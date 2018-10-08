Our policy was to expand infrastructure – Mahama

Former President John Mahama has reiterated that his erstwhile administration’s focus was to expand health infrastructure amongst others to create jobs.

He said “When we were in government, our concentration was on expanding the health facilities so that we could employ more health workers, because if you don’t create new opportunities by improving on infrastructure, jobs cannot be created.”

He added “That is why we had the policy of expanding infrastructure by building more hospitals, Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds at various communities, as well as polyclinics to create more jobs and improve health care delivery across the country.”

Mr Mahama said this at Nalerigu in the Nalerigu/Gambaga Constituency of the Northern Region when visited the area as part of his five-day campaign tour of the Region, canvassing for votes from delegates of the National Democratic Congress to lead the Party as its Flagbearer for the 2020 presidential elections.

Mr Mahama, who also visited Bunkpurugu, Yunyoo and Walewale Constituencies, emphasized the need for unity among the rank and file of the Party, to work together for victory in the 2020 general election, saying “We are one people and must speak with one voice, because poverty does not take into consideration the cultural diversity among us.”

The Former President and his entourage later paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, to inform him about their presence in the traditional area as well as seek his blessings.

Source: GNA