Human-trafficking cases to Germany fall dramatically in 2017 

As the number of refugees coming to Germany has fallen significantly since the high of 2015-16, so has the number of human-trafficking cases.

The number of suspects and criminal acts relating to human-trafficking fell by one-third in 2017 compared to the 2016, the Federal Office of Criminal Investigation (BKA) revealed on Monday.

In 2017 there were 2,621 human-trafficking cases, 33 per cent fewer than the previous year, and the lowest level for five years, the BKA said.

BKA agents investigated 2,100 suspects in 2017, some 900 fewer than in 2016.

The overview of human-trafficking in Germany is compiled by the BKA and the federal police force.

Source: dpa