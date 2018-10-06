Joel Nettey is President-elect of the International Advertising Association

The International Advertising Association (IAA) has elected Ghana’s Joel Edmund Nettey, as Senior Vice-President of the Association for the period of 2018-2020.

Mr Nettey, as Senior Vice-President is by the IAA structure, the President-Elect, and will assume the office of the Chairman and World President of the IAA for the 2020 – 2022 period.

He is the Immediate Past President of the Advertising Association of Ghana and Vice President – External Communications, IAA Global.

Mr Nettey is the Chief Executive of The NINANI Group, which comprises ReZultz Advertising, Interactive Digital, Touchpoint Magna Carta, Brand Alert and Innova DDB Ghana.

“I am honoured and deeply humbled by the opportunity to serve at the highest level of the IAA.

The confidence reposed in me by this election is gratifying. My election is a recognition of the development of marketing communications on the African continent, especially when my election also comes at a time where the IAA is repositioning itself as a global compass for marketing communications.”

“Although this task seems huge, with the help of God and the support of the executives and all members of the IAA, I know we will discharge our duties creditably for the furtherance of the IAA”, Joel said.

He added, “I dedicate this recognition to my predecessors at the IAA, Reginald Laryea, for his pioneering role and Norkor Duah, for the commitment that has seen the IAA begin to grow across Africa”.

Mr Nettey is a savvy and well-acclaimed management, marketing, and marketing communications professional and a leader of Ghana’s marketing communication industry.

He was recognized several years ago by The Network Journal (TNJ) USA as one of the 20 Young Achievers across Africa, in its maiden “Forty Under 40 Africa” Awards.

The International Advertising Association (IAA), which celebrates its 80th birthday this year, is headquartered in New York and was founded in 1938 to champion responsible marketing.

Source: GNA