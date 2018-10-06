Court remands community policeman

An Accra Circuit Court on Thursday remanded Philip Sackey, a 30-year-old Community Police Assistant, for stabbing Frank Agbevor an upholsterer.

He has however denied the charge of causing unlawful harm.

The Court ordered that he should be brought back on October 11.

Police Chief Inspector Francis Tassan told the Court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh that the victim was an upholsterer whilst Sackey is a Community Police Assistant and an electrician.

He said in July, this year, Agbevor engaged the services of the accused person to repair his ceiling fan, switch board, microwave oven, and an extension board.

He said Sackey charged a fee of GH¢80.00 for materials for the repairs and workmanship and Agbevor made a part payment of GH¢50.00.

Chief Inspector Tassan said the accused repaired the items but Agbevor was not satisfied with the work done on the ceiling fan as it was not functioning properly.

He then contacted Sackey to come and put it in good shape but he refused till July 28, when Sackey went to the victim’s shop at Pig Farm, a suburb of Accra to demand for his balance of GH¢30.00.

This lead to an argument between the two, during which Sackey drew a screw driver and stabbed Agbevor on the neck. He bled profusely.

The Prosecution said Agbevor sustained a deep cut and was rushed to the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

A formal complaint was lodged with the police which led to the arrest of Sackey.

He said after investigation, the accused person was charged and put before Court.

Source: GNA