Kumasi Diocese celebrates 180 years of Methodism in Ashanti

The Kumasi Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana has held a thanksgiving service to climax activities marking the 180 years of Methodism in the Ashanti Region at the Wesley Cathedral in Kumasi.

The Methodist Mission, which was confined to the coastal area of the Gold Coast, was introduced in Ashanti by some Fante traders who settled in Kumasi in 1838, led by one John Mills, who organised them into fellowship.

In 1839, Rev. Thomas Birch Freeman, who was in the coastal area, embarked on a missionary journey to Kumasi to establish the Methodist Church when news of the fellowship reached him.

It is in commemoration of this historic entry of Methodism in Ashanti that the Kumasi Diocese of the Church has held series of activities to mark the milestone.

The celebration, on the theme; “Celebrating the Faithfulness of God,” was to take stock and celebrate the faithfulness of God for the growth of the Church.

Right Reverend Dr Paul K. Boafo, the Presiding Bishop Elect, in a sermon, said the Church owed God the duty to glorify His name and make disciples by winning more souls through evangelism and exhibition of high moral values.

He said they should live above reproach, desist from immoral activities and propagate the goodness of God to uplift the image of the Methodist Church.

He charged members of the Church to join the fight against all forms of corruption in homes, workplaces, churches, public and private organisations to make Ghana a better place.

Dr Boafo counselled members to demonstrate what he called ‘social holiness’ by pointing out evils in society and making conscious efforts to correct them.

That, he said, was not only a means to discharge their civic responsibilities as patriotic Ghanaians but also promote the image of the Church.

The Rt. Rev. Christopher Nyarko Andam, the Bishop of Kumasi Diocese, said 180 years in the life of any organisation was no mean achievement, especially when the Church had seen such tremendous growth and transformation.

He said the Kumasi Wesley Cathedral undoubtedly had been a pillar in the growth of Methodism in Ghana, particularly within the middle belt, with the numerous educational and health facilities within the diocese.

Source: GNA