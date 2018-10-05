Ghana is ready for AWCON – Organizing Committee

Madam Evelyn Nsiah Asare, the spokesperson for the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 11th Total Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON), to be hosted by Ghana, has said the country is ready to host the competition, as they have adequately prepared for the rest of the continent.

Madam Nsiah Asare, in an interview with the GNA Sports, said though there were initial delays in their preparations, recent developments have proven that, Ghana would be ready to organise a memorable competition.

She said the LOC were expected to present a report to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), after which the date for the draw would be decided.

According to Madam Nsiah Asare, the draw is expected to take place in Ghana and they were hoping to hear from CAF by the close of next week on the exact date.

“The Cape Coast Stadium is ready and the Accra Sports Stadium is also almost ready for the competition.

“Preparations are ongoing and we are to submit our last report to CAF for assessment. We have already submitted about three reports to CAF and the last one would be done soon.

“We have embarked on inspections at the hotels and I must say they are all ready and we are patiently waiting for a confirmation date from CAF to have the draw done in Ghana,” she said.

“We are set for the African Women’s Cup of Nations, last week we unveiled the mascot, the team’s song and the website and these are indications of our readiness.

