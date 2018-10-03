NDC needs rebranding to wipe-off negativity – Spio-Gabrah

Dr Ekow Spio- Gabrah, a presidential aspirant in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries, has said the party needs rebranding and repackage to wipe-off the smear campaign against it by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2016 election.

He said the NPP was able to convince Ghanaians in the 2016 campaign that the NDC was the most corrupt and bribery party and it needed to be voted out of power.

Dr Spio-Gabrah made the assertion when he addressed delegates from Effutu, Gomoa West, Gomoa Central and Gomoa East constituencies of the NDC to canvas for votes in the upcoming presidential primary of the party at Winneba in the Central Region.

He stated that the NDC as a political party must get contemporary candidate with clean hands without blemish record and urged NDC delegates to vote for versatile and experience candidate to lead the party in the 2020.

Dr Spio-Gabrah enumerated some of his vision to the delegates which included the formation of credit union for the party supporters in all the 275 constituencies.

He said the rationale behind the institution of the Credit Union for the party at constituency levels was to strengthening financial backgrounds of NDC members at the grassroots.

Dr spio-Gabrah noted that if given the nod to lead the party, and subsequently win the Presidency, he will build complete and befitting offices for all 275 constituencies.

He said the welfare fund would also be instituted to support members to enable them improve better condition of life than they are now, adding that every supporter of the party must enjoy the fruit of his or her labour.

The Presidential Aspirant hinted that many supporters have distanced themselves from the NDC as a result of selfish interest and discrimination on the parts of some constituency, regional and national executives.

Dr Spio-Gabrah called on the delegates to elect Presidential candidate who has international connections and lobbying skills to help the party to achieve its aims and objectives in order to improve economic prospects.

He said as every public servant such President of the country must be upbeat and not reactive devoid of corruption and other financial scandals so as to inspire the people.

He said he was the first Minister of state to mute Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND), as a means to promote quality education and scholarships to Ghanaians students who were needy but brilliant.

Dr Spio-Gabrah lamented that the NDC had blueprint of green book launched which depicted massive infrastructural developmental programmes across the country but unfortunately NDC could not take advantage to communicate to the people in the 2016.

Source: GNA