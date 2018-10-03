Bagbin supporters call for equal and fair treatment to aspirants 

The Central Regional Friends of Alban Bagbin has called on regional, constituency and polling station executives to give presidential aspirants of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primary equal and fair treatment during their campaign.

They urged the executives of the region not to discriminate in their reception given to presidential hopefuls of the party who come to solicit votes from them and that the superb manner they prepare for former President John Dramani Mahama to the region should be extended to all.

Mr Alex Mensah, the Effutu Constituency Youth Organiser and Communication Team member of the Friends of Alban Bagbin, speaking to the journalists at Mankessim, said some of the executives used their private cars and resources to prepare grounds for Mahama’s visit to the region.

He said it would be unfair for party executives to stand aloof when some of the aspirants come to the region to campaign for votes, but rather they should mass up to listen to their messages.

Mr Mensah said this would help the delegates to take informed decision to make a proper choice among the aspirants in the upcoming presidential primary and national delegate congress of the NDC slated for December 7, 2018.

He said their call for equal treatment was without malice, but to encourage followers of other aspirants to build strong unity to whip up cooperation among the members of the party to win the sympathy of Ghanaians in Election 2020.

Mr Mensah said the members of the Friends of Alban Bagbin have the believe that if Mr Bagbin was given the nod as the presidential candidate for the NDC, he would go ahead to win the presidential election in 2020 and recapture all lost parliamentary seats from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentarians.

The Communication Team member said: “It will be better for all of us to come together as one party members to vote massively for Mr Bagbin to become Presidential Candidate because he has no blemish record since the people of Nadowli Kaleo Constituency voted him into Parliament in 1992 till now.”

Mr Mensah described Mr Bagbin as competent, reliable, truthful, affable, peace maker and marketable to lead the NDC to wrestle power from the NPP and urged the delegates to vote for him to offer good leadership.

Source: GNA