Home / General News / Ms Cynthia Pamela Akotoaa Addo appointed Judicial Secretary

Ms Cynthia Pamela Akotoaa Addo appointed Judicial Secretary

4 hours ago General News Leave a comment

The new court complex

Ms Justice Sophia A.B. Akuffo, the Chief Justice on Tuesday swore-in Ms Cynthia Pamela Akotoaa Addo as the new Judicial Secretary.

Ms Addo takes over from Mr Justice Alex Berchie Poku-Acheampong, who would assume duty on the Court of Appeal Bench on October 8, 2018.

A statement signed by Ms Grace Tagoe, the Director of Communications of the Judicial Service and copied to the Ghana News Agency said Ms Addo’s appointment takes immediate effect.

It said Ms Addo is a lawyer with 29 years of diverse post qualification experience and she is a highly skilled professional known for creativity, exceptional organisational ability, resourcefulness, innovation, proven financial management skills and timely completion of major projects and assignments.

She holds an LL.B (Hons) and a Masters Degree in Law (LL.M with merit) from the University of London.

Ms. Addo is a member of the Ghana Bar Association, the Bar of England and Wales and the International Bar Association, having been called to the Bar of England in 1989 as a member of Lincoln Inn and the Ghana Bar in 1997.

She joins the Judicial Service from the Ghana Export Import Bank (Ghana EXIM Bank) where she was the Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Finance and Administration.

“It is our expectation that the Ms. Addo will be given all the cooperation and support by the people of Ghana that would enable her to carry out her functions as Judicial Secretary effectively and efficiently,” the statement said.

By her appointment, Ms. Addo becomes the 16th Judicial Secretary since the First Republic.

Source: GNA

Check Also

NABCO holds orientation workshop for 341 graduates at Ablekuma North

Mr. Kofi Ofori , Ablekuma North Municipal Chief Executive has urged graduates taking part in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Fnet Designs & IT Solutions

wordpress theme powered by jazzsurf.com

Ghana Business News © Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved