Vote massively for Mahama – Club 60

Members of Club 60 have appealed to delegates and members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to vote massively for former President John Dramani Mahama to lead the party in the 2020 general elections.

Club 60 is a political group within the NDC formed in the year 2000 with the aim of ensuring that the party wins at least 60 per cent votes in all Ghanaian elections.

Mr Gabriel Deku, Chairman of Club 60, told the Ghana News Agency that Mr Mahama should be given the nod to relaunch the developmental vision of the Ndc “which was truncated by the lies of the NPP”.

Mr Deku indicated that NDC had been vindicated as Ghana was not being governed efficiently by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) saying there was a myriad manifestation of incompetence on the part of the government.

“The myriad manifestation of governance incompetence on the part of the NPP in general, and its presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo and Mumuni Bawumia, in particular resonance, has vindicated the NDC,”he stated.

According to him, it was only Mr Mahama who could save Ghanaians from the NPP’s government of nepotism and meritocracy, affability, self -aggrandizement among others.

He said Club 60 members therefore endorsed the decision of the NDC’s regional executives to throw their weight, strength and support behind former President Mahama on the slogan, “SANKOFA JDM”.

Mr Deku commended the about 11 persons who had declared their intentions to run for the presidential candidature of the party as their campaigning had carried out well devoid of insults.

They however appealed to members to continue with the campaign without rancour, insidious insinuations and any form of divisive tendencies that might lead to bad blood in the NDC family even after the presidential contest.

Source: GNA