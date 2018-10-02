Melania Trump in Ghana on first leg of four-nation African tour

The American First Lady, Melania Trump on Tuesday arrived in the Ghana’s capital, Accra, to begin her four-nation African tour.

The Boeing 757 Presidential Jet carrying her touched down at the Kotoka International Airport at exactly 1006 hours.

There to receive her was Ghana’s First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

She was treated to a full blast of rich Ghanaian cultural performances by the Nananom Dance Ensemble as school children waved miniature Ghanaian and American flags.

Mrs Trump will undertake a number of activities in the country including, visiting the Neonatal Infant Care Unit of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital together with Mrs. Akufo-Addo, to see the kangaroo mother care practice.

She would also be making a donation to the facility.

The American First Lady’s tour would take her Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.

Source: GNA