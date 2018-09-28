Duffour, Bank of Ghana case adjourned to October 17

A High Court in Accra which is to hear the case of Mr Kwabena Duffour, one of the shareholders of the defunct Unibank Ghana Limited and the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has adjourned the matter to October 17.

The adjournment is to enable the Chief Justice, Ms Sophia Akuffo to respond to a letter written by lawyers of BoG to her.

Mr Duffour, a shareholder of the defunct uniBank Ghana Limited, filed a suit to reclaim uniBank, which the BoG in August this year, collapsed along with four other banks on grounds of insolvency.

When the matter was called at the General Jurisdiction Court 2 (High Court Division) today, Mr Frank Davies, Counsel for BoG, drew the Court’s attention to a letter he had written to the Chief Justice asking for a change of the court.

The said letter to the Chief Justice was also asking that the matter be moved to the Commercial Division of the High Court instead of the General Jurisdiction.

Mr Davies held that looking at the nature of the reliefs being sought by Mr Duffour, it would be proper for the matter to be heard at the Commercial Court.

Mr Tsatsu Tsikata, Counsel for Mr Duffour objected to issues raised by Mr Davies, saying the supposed letter should not stop the Court from hearing the matter.

According to Mr Tsikata, the BoG should have come with a formal application, explaining why the Court could not hear the matter.

He noted that the said letter was serving a bad precedent, adding that applicant did not have the right to choose which court hears a matter.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Mr Justice Daniel Mensah adjourned the matter pending the response of the Chief Justice to the said letter.

Source: GNA