Ghana to play at 2018 World Chess Olympiad

The National chess team of Ghana (Golden Knights), are set to participate in the 43rd Chess Olympiad scheduled to take place in Batumi, Georgia this year.

The biennial event fixed for Saturday, September 22 to October 6, would attract more than 160 countries including Ghana.

The Ghana team, would feature 10 players made up of five men and women each, four officials.

The women team includes, two new entrants Maud Benson, a form one student of Achimota Senior High School,as well as Tobi Felix a level 200 student of University of Ghana, who made it through the qualifiers earlier in March.

The other members are the Ghana Chess Association (GCA) Vice President Christiana Ashley, WFM Angela Ayiku and Dorcas Allotey who were all part of the previous national team.

The male team includes, current national champion FM Hasford John, 6-time national champion IM Francis Anquandah, Fmr University of Ghana champion Jamena Mensah, new sensation Anthony Ajavon and Lionel Adu-Jnr formerly of KNUST who qualified on his third attempt.

The delegation would be accompanied by GCA President and Congress delegate Mr. Philip Ameku, National Arbiter John Solarays as well as CM Edward Sosu as Coach.

Ghana is also well represented at the arbitration department with Group Captain George Arko-Dadzie’s historic selection as an arbiter of the world event.

The GCA president said that, regarding funding of the team, there has been many attempts through the ministry and corporate Ghana with some room left for improvement.

Mr. Ameku however was grateful to Reis and Co. and Kimathi Partners for the support received from them so far whilst hoping to complete deal with GNPC as all costs have still not been covered.

The GCA president hinted chess in schools programme as well the start of a chess league which would help boost publicity for the game in Ghana and called for all interested stakeholders to come on board to make the discipline successful.

