Arthur, Azure win 2018 Big Millennium Marathon

Unknown Ismael Arthur and popular young long distance runner Elizabeth Azure, from the Upper East Region emerged winners of the 21Km race in the male and female categories of the 2018 Millennium Marathon, on Saturday.

Arthur, made a time of 1:08:09, to win the race and was followed by Kudanu John, who did 1:08:53, with former champion, Malik Yakubu placing third in 1:08:58.

Azure, was followed by 14-year-old Ramatu Abdallah and Judith Bayele, all from the Upper East Region of Ghana.

Both Arthur and Azure, went home with a cash prize of $2, 500 and hamper from Unilever. The second and third place athletes in both categories pocketing $1,500 and $1,000 respectively.

Kakonissa Midoouna from Togo won the 5km male category and went home with $500 and was followed by Desmond Sarpong and Ametepe who placed third.

Raphael Nkegbe won the para athletes on wheel chair race. He was followed by Yakubu Abukari and McClean Atsu.

Apiatu Issaka was the surprise big winner on day, as she won the Special Raffle and took home the Nissan SUV car from Japan Motors.

The event, saw athletes from Nigeria, Burkina Faso, USA, France, UK, Morocco, Colombia, China, Spain, Japan, Holland, Kenya, Tanzania, Germany, Russia, Peru, Benin, Australia, Equatorial Guinea, South Africa, Ethiopia and Congo.

Ambassador Ashim Morton, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Millennium Marathon Sports Ltd announced that Arthur and Azure would represent Ghana at the Dubai International Marathon in 2019 by courtesy of Emirates Airlines.

He expressed appreciation to Unilever, Japan Motors, Allianz Insurance, Impact Clinic, Tang Hotel, MTN, MenzGold, Twellium Industries, NIB, Wigal, Whirlpool, Can West, Royal Habits, Zen Gardens, Elite Sports, Decathlon, NLA, Zoomlion, Papaye, Blue Skies, Accra Mall, Frankies Hotel, Indomie, 4GS, AMS, Garmin, ddp, Beautiful Beneath, Emirates and GNFS.

