CDH Balanced Fund Limited records 100% return on investments

The CDH Balanced Fund Limited has recorded 100 per cent return on its investments in less than three years, Mr Emmanuel Adu- Sakordee, Chairman CDH Balanced Fund Limited has said.

Speaking at the CDH Balanced Fund Limited’s Annual General Meeting in Accra, the Chairman explained that the returned 33.69 per cent by the close of 2017, while the funds under management increased by 97.53 per cent from GH¢1.90 million, in 2016, to GH¢3.71 million in 2017.

“For the year 2017, your Fund performed as one of the best Balanced Funds, according to industry data compiled from all leading assets management companies in Ghana,” showed that by the end of 2017, CDH Balanced Fund had been adjudged as one of the best balanced funds in the country,” Mr Adu- Sakordee stated.

CDH Balanced Fund is a collective investment scheme, particularly, mutual fund managed by the CDH Asset Management Limited.

The Chairman of CDH Balanced Fund attributed the impressive performance to aggressive digital marketing and outreach efforts embarked by the Fund Manager.

“The Fund has been consistent on yearly basis and it continues to outperform the benchmark Treasury Bill and other investment vehicles, as well as the delivery yields above the rate of inflation,” he added.

On the Fund’s outlook for this year, Mr Adu-Sarkodee said the Board would continue to focus on the growth of the fund, explaining that, “We will continue to build shareholder value through an investment portfolio that is structured to ensure financial stability for the medium to long term…. This effort will be supported by dedicated research and brokerage services”.

Mr Seth Aryitey, the Fund Manager and Executive Director, CDH Asset Management Limited, told shareholders that the Fund, in line with its growth strategy, had expanded from investments in three equities in 2016, to 11 as at 2017.

Mr Aryitey said the Fund would continue to chart the course of delivering good returns to shareholders this year as the stock market continued to recover and post significant gains.

“We will continue to work hard to increase the number of shareholders and strengthen digital marketing strategy to reach the borders of the country,” Mr Aryitey stressed.

Shareholders at this year’s AGM received and adopted the Audited Statement of accounts for December 31, 2017. They also adopted the Directors, Auditors and Custodian’s Report.

They also voted massively for the authorisation of Directors to fix remuneration for auditors, for directors to also fix their remuneration as well as to endorse new directors for the CDH Balanced Fund.

Source: GNA