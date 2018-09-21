Bagbin is a gift from God – Tema East NDC Executives

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and 2020 flagbearer aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has been described as a gift from God to Ghana.

Executives of the NDC in the Tema East Constituency wing of the party who gave that description, are therefore warning that the NDC would not only be shooting itself in the foot, but denying Ghana the service of an exceptional leader if it did not elect the respected Nadowli-Kaleo MP to the 2020 presidential ticket of the party.

“Mr A.S.K Bagbin’s footprints include; grooming of the current President, Nana Akufo-Addo and his predecessor, John Mahama. If for nothing at all, this extension of his circle of influence is a clear testament to the fact that he is Godsent” Mr Stephen Ashitey Adjei, alias Moshake, said at a news conference in Accra on Friday.

According to him, “If Mr Bagbin was able to groom two Heads of State for this country, then why should we not allow him the opportunity to lead himself?”

The news conference was mainly thronged by constituency executives of the NDC within Tema East and, other delegates from around Greater Accra also attended.

In addition to Moshake, other speakers at the news conference included: Mr. Philip Yankey, Evans Amarh and Mr. Azeez Salau, all of the Tema East Constituency. That constituency seems to have advertised itself as a Bagbin stronghold which is off limits to all other NDC flagbearer aspirants.

Source: GNA