StarTimes acquires exclusive broadcasting rights for UEFA Europa League

Africa’s leading Pay-TV operator StarTimes Ghana Limited, has acquired the exclusive broadcasting rights for Union of European Football Association (UEFA) Europa League in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The broadcast, which would begin on Thursday, September 2, would see football fans enjoy all 205 matches between the best European clubs on Star Times Ghana till until 2021.

Madam Akofa Djankui, Head of Marketing, StarTimes Ghana said; “we are very excited to bring UEFA Europa League to our cherished subscribers. The FIFA World Cup was a success and football fans really appreciated that, we brought them the ICC right after the world Cup.

“We appreciate our subscribers and we know they would be delighted to watch another European Cup Competition on StarTimes.

“We are working hard to bring the best sport content to our subscribers. This season will be intense for football fans with Bundesliga, French Ligue 1. FIFA Club World Cup, French & Italian Cups and now UEFA Europa League,” she added.

StarTimes would broadcast UEFA Europa League in all Sub-Saharan Africa except South Africa, Lesotho and Swaziland. StarTimes has been awarded exclusive rights for English, Portuguese and Twi.

StarTimes is the leading digital TV operator in Africa, serving nearly 20 million users with a signal covering the whole continent and a massive distribution network of 200 brand halls, 3,000 convenience stores and 5,000 distributors.

StarTimes owns a featured content platform, with 480 authorized channels consisting of news, movies, series, sports, entertainment. children’s programs, etc.

The company’s vision is “to ensure that every African family can access, afford, watch and share the beauty of digital TV.”

Source: GNA