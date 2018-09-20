Idris Elba to host The Best FIFA Football Awards

Mr. Idris Elba, British actor, would return as host for The Best FIFA Football Awards, fixed for September 24, at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

The Golden Globe and SAG-winning actor, would be assisted by French journalist and sports presenter, Anne-Laure Bonnet at the star-studded event, which would again be staged in the English capital.

Renowned for his roles in high-profile films such as “The Mountain Between Us”, “Beasts of No Nation”, “Thor and Avengers: Infinity War” and the critically acclaimed television series “Luther”, Elba is also a lifelong devotee of the beautiful game – and passionate supporter of London traditional club Arsenal.

“I’m a massive football fan, so I am delighted to return again this year to present “The Best FIFA Football Awards 2018.

“It’s not just an honour but a huge thrill and a pleasure to be sharing a stage with the greatest footballers in the world.”

Bonnet, on the otherhand, is an experienced and multilingual broadcast journalist, who currently works for beINSPORTS in her native France.

Bonnet, one of the leading sports presenters in France, she also speaks fluent English, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish, along with some German and Russian.

