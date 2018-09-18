Burkina’s Kaboré in Ghana for two-day visit

The President of Burkinabe Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré is in Ghana for a two day working visit.

Mr Kaboré’s visit would seek to bolster ties between Ghana and Burkina Faso, as well as explore opportunities that both nations can collaboration for the good of their people, as well as solidify some decisions that were taken between both governments last year.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo received Mr Kaboré at the Jubilee House on Tuesday after the Burkinabe President had inspected a full guard of Honour mounted by the Ghana Armed Forces.

The President Akufo-Addo thanked the Burkinabe President for visiting Ghana and for the reception accorded him when he paid a visit to his country last year.

President Akufo-Addo expressed his sympathies as well as that of Ghanaians for the casualties of the recent terror attacks in the Burkinabe capital, Ouagadougou, and condemned the act.

He pledged Ghana’s support for Burkina Faso’s efforts to reign in extremism and terrorism to make West Africa safe.

Both leaders are engaged in bilateral talks aimed at boosting the socio-economic development of the two states. The talks are expected to culminate in the signing of cooperation agreements.

Last year, President Akufo-Addo paid a two-day official visit to Burkina Faso, where the governments of the two countries agreed to strengthen the ties of cooperation that existed between them.

The two countries reinforced their cooperation in the areas of railway transport, road transport, agriculture, water, security, trade, works and housing and energy.

Both nations also agreed to collaborate, with the support of ECOWAS, to establish a Joint Border Post to facilitate trade and free movement of their peoples, goods and services. They also decided to work together in support of the establishment of the Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA), under the auspices of the African Union.

Source:GNA