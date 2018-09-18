Armed men rob passengers on Kintampo-Tamale road

Some suspected armed men on Sunday morning robbed passengers, including a pastor and his wife of their personal belongings and unspecified amount of money on the Kintampo-Buipe-Tamale road.

Eight masked and armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, were wielding SB short guns and cutlasses blocked the road with timber logs, amidst firing of guns to scare drivers and passengers before robbing them.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Monday in Sunyani, said the Kintampo Police on Sunday, September 16, 2018 had a distressed call from some of the stranded passengers about the incidence.

He said a Police patrol team was dispatched to the scene at Tahiru-Akura between Babator Kuma and Chranda in the Kintampo North Municipality but the robbers fled into the bush before the arrival of the Police.

Chief Inspector Oppong said about 30 passengers in a Sprinter Benz bus and two taxi cabs were robbed of their mobile phones, monies and other personal belongings.

He said a Jehovah Witness Movement Pastor, Reverend Michael Asante and his wife Mrs. Nadia Asante, who were travelling from Tamale to Accra in a white Toyota Hilux vehicle were also attacked and robbed of their personal belongings and unspecified amount of money.

Chief inspector Oppong said the Police cleared the logs from the road for traffic to flow and that no casualty was recorded.

He said Police has intensified patrols and mounted rigorous search in the area to arrest the perpetrators and appealed to the general public to assist the Police with the necessary information that could lead to their capture.

Source: GNA