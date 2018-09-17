Government working to untie poverty knots in Central Region – Duncan

Government has initiated processes to facilitate the economic emancipation of the Central Region as it seeks to untie its age-old poverty tag as the fourth poorest in the nation.

Mr Kwamena Duncan, the Regional Minister, said the move involves incentives to make the region the preferred investments destination and location for international investors.

This, he said, will return the most peaceful region of the nation onto the path of job creation, growth and prosperity for all.

He was speaking at separate durbars held at Komenda, Gomoa Onyaadze and Apam as part of activities of the four-day visit of President Nana Addo Danakwa Akufo-Addo to the Region.

He said with government’s resolve to seek for strategic investors to revive the Komenda sugar factory, the construction of Elmina Heritage Project and the inauguration of the 20 million dollars solar facility at Gomoa Onyaadze, fertile grounds have been prepared to attract investments and job creation.

Mr Duncan commended the Casa de Rosa Company for establishing a potato processing company at Gomoa Bewaadze to generate lots of jobs for the youth.

He urged the private sector to avail themselves and take advantage of government’s incentives for the rural industrialisation agenda under the ‘One District One Factory’ policy initiative.

He expressed optimism that government interventions to revive the private sector to play its meaningful role as the engine of growth was on course to achieve its aims.

He mentioned other social interventions as the free senior high school policy and restoration of the teacher and nursing trainee allowances, the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), planting for food and jobs (PFJ) as part of efforts to bring economic relief to Ghanaians.

He rejected claims that the government was not doing enough to ameliorate the plights of Ghanaians, stating that the Akuffo-Addo led-government had managed the economy much better than the previous government.

Mr Duncan said the government’s economic team was working hard to strengthen the fundamentals of the country’s economy.

He rallied the support and commitment of the people to help reverse the wallowing trend of poverty and underdevelopment.

Mr Alan Kyerenmaten, Minister of Trade and Industry (MoTI), reassured the people of government’s readiness to live-up to its manifesto promise to establish one factory in every district.

He said government will not rush into establishing factories that would later become white-elephants but was putting in place measures to ensure their economic viability.

Source: GNA