Work begins on 12.5km Saabo Junction-Kumeaboi road

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asante-Akim South, Mr. Alexander Frimpong, has broken the ground to signify the commencement of work on a 12.5 kilometre stretch of road between Saabo Junction and Komeaboi, in that Municipality.

The project, which is being executed by Knatto Construction Limited is the first phase of a 33- kilometre road project from Saabo to Banka and is expected to be completed in six months.

Mr. Frimpong, at a brief ceremony attended by people from communities along the stretch entreated the contractor to ensure people from the local communities were considered for employment.

He disclosed that a total of 200 kilometres of roads in the Municipality had been reshaped since he assumed office and gave the assurance that the Assembly would continue to improve roads in deplorable state.

He said the construction of the road was vital to the socio-economic development of the area and would facilitate smooth transportation of foodstuff to market centres.

The MCE said government’s commitment to transform road networks across the country formed part of its comprehensive infrastructure development to improve the lives of Ghanaians and entreated residents whose farms and other property would be affected by the project to cooperate with authorities for amicable settlement.

He charged the contractor to deliver quality work and cautioned workers who would be engaged to desist from stealing materials meant for the project.

Mr Kwasi Attah, Chief Executive Officer of Knatto Construction Limited, promised to work to specification and complete the work on time.

Source: GNA