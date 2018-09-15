Government to engage 9,000 graduates under double-track system  

Government would employ additional 9,000 graduates under the double-track system by the close of the year to make it sustainable, Mr Evans Opoku-Bobie, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister-designate has said.

He said last year 16,000 graduates were engaged towards the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme, which has gathered momentum in this academic year.

Addressing the members of the Brong-Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs (BARHCs) at its Second General Meeting in Sunyani, Mr Opoku-Bobie, who is the Member of Parliament for Asunafo North Constituency, said the implementation of the Free SHS programme had been associated with some challenges and efforts are being made to ensure total success.

He commended the traditional authorities, relevant institutions and all the key players in the education sector for their support towards the programme and expressed the hope that they would give similar support to make the double-track system meaningful.

Mr Opoku-Bobie said the role of traditional authorities towards facilitating accelerated national development was paramount, saying any government which neglected the essential roles of chiefs and queens would not succeed.

The Regional Minister-designate said chiefs and queens remained the embodiment of the people, hence the need to make regular contact with them, gather their views and aspirations to push forward development.

He applauded the collective role of the chiefs towards sustaining the prevailing peace in the region and advised them to support the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) in promoting peace in the Asunafo South District.

Mr Opoku-Bobie said REGSEC would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the existing political impasse between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Asunafo South, particularly Kukuom and Sankore was resolved.

PimampimYaw Kagbrese VI, the President of the BARHCs, lauded the significant role and contributions of REGSEC in the handling of problematic issues in the region, saying the spontaneous and tactical manner that the Security Council has handled various disputes was commendable.

He commended President Nana Addo Dankwa AKufo-Addo for resourcing both the Judicial and Research and Traditional Affairs Committees of the House in carrying out their mandates.

The House later installed Mr Opoku-Bobie as the 51st chief and admitted Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II, the Paramount Chief of Berekum Traditional Area also as member of the House.

Source: GNA